

KGDL/SECTL/BSE/2019 05.08.2019



BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street

MUMBAI 400 001.



Scrip Code : The Stock Exchange, Mumbai : 500239

Sub : Submission of Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2019 and Limited Review Report for the same period.



We are pleased to submit herewith the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2019 which was approved by the Board of Directors of our Company at their Meeting held on 05.08.2019 and Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company in compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the said period.



For K G DENIM LIMITED

KG BAALAKRISHNAN

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN



Encl: As above







Pdf Link: Kg Denim Ltd. - Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com