Kg Petrochem Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For To Consider & Approve Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019

KG PETROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.The un- audited financial results of the Company for Quarter ended June 30, 2019.

2.To fix date, time and venue for convening 39th Annual General meeting of the Company.

3.To approve Notice for convening 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with Directors Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019 and required annexure.

4.Any other matter with the permission of chair.



