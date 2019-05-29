Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the following:



1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2019.



2. Auditors Report for the period ended March 31, 2019.



3. Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified opinion for the period ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Khandelwal Extraction Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com