Kic Metaliks Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019 In Accordance With Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is to inform that, the Board of Directors (the Board") at its Meeting held on Wednesday, the 28th day of May, 2019, at the Registered Office of the Company, has inter-alia, considered and approved :
1.Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the FY ended on 31st March, 2019, along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2018.
2. In terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find herewith:
a. Statement of Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and FY ended 31st March, 2019, along with the Auditors Report thereon.
b. Auditors Report on the above said Results as given by M/s. B. N. Agrawal & Co. (Chartered Accountants), Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter and FY ended 31st March, 2019.
c. Declaration of Unmodified Opinion in the Audit Report for the FY ended 31.03.2019 in terms of the SEBI Circular Nos. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2016-17/001 dated 25.05.2016, and CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016, dated 27.05.2016.

Pdf Link: Kic Metaliks Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019 In Accordance With Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
KIC Metaliks Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.