This is to inform that, the Board of Directors (the Board") at its Meeting held on Wednesday, the 28th day of May, 2019, at the Registered Office of the Company, has inter-alia, considered and approved :

1.Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the FY ended on 31st March, 2019, along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2018.

2. In terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find herewith:

a. Statement of Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and FY ended 31st March, 2019, along with the Auditors Report thereon.

b. Auditors Report on the above said Results as given by M/s. B. N. Agrawal & Co. (Chartered Accountants), Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter and FY ended 31st March, 2019.

c. Declaration of Unmodified Opinion in the Audit Report for the FY ended 31.03.2019 in terms of the SEBI Circular Nos. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2016-17/001 dated 25.05.2016, and CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016, dated 27.05.2016.



Pdf Link: Kic Metaliks Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019 In Accordance With Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

