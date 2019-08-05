Kings Infra Ventures Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Un-Audited Financial Results And Limited Review Report Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,2019,Inter-Alia Any Other Business.

Kings Infra Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June,2019,inter-alia any other business.

Further, in terms of provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 read with clarification issued by BSE dated 2nd April,2019 the Trading Window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company has been closed for all designated persons, from 28th June,2019 till 48 hours after announcement of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June,2019.



We request that the above information may please be taken on record.



