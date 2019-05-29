In compliance with the Listing Agreement, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e 29th May 2019 has approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st March 2019 along with the Report, of the Auditors; the results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and other certificate taken on records by the Board of Directors of the Company, in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other allied matters.,The copy of the approved results in the prescribed format is enclosed.

Kindly note that the meeting concluded at 5.00 pm.

Kindly take this on record and acknowledge the receipt.



Pdf Link: Kiran Print-Pack Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results/Audited Financial Statements For 4Th Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019 And Outcome Of The Board Meeting.

