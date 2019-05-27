Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th May,2019 wherein the Board has considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.