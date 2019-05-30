Klm Axiva Finvest Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Submission of financial Results for the period ended 31.03.2019.

Ref: Clause 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.



The Company hereby submits the following documents as required under Clause 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



1.Financial Results for the financial year ending 31st March 2019.

2.Audit Report for the financial year ending 31st March 2019.

3.Declaration under Clause 52(3)(a).

4.Half Yearly Communication for the half year ended 31st March 2019.



Kindly take the same on your record



