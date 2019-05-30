1. Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report.

2. Standalone and Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2019

3. Declaration of Unmodified opinion on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statement for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2019

4. Recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.40 per Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2018-19 subject to approval of shareholders in their ensuring Annual General Meeting

5. Approved the appointment of Mrs. Gottipulla Chandra Rekha as Additional Director - Independent Director of the company.

Pdf Link: Knr Constructions Ltd. - Results 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com