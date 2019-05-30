We wish to inform you that the audited financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their respective meetings held on May 30, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following:



a) A copy of the audited financials results for the year ended March 31, 2019 along with the results to be published in the newspaper

b) Auditors report on the financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019

c) Disclosures in accordance with Regulation 52(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015





Request you to take the above on records.



Pdf Link: Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com