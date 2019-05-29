Enclosed please find herewith copy of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company along with Independent Audit Report as Submitted by M/s JMK & Co. Chartered Accountants, as per Regulation 33 under SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 for the quarter and year ended 31st March,2019 and Declaration in respect of Unmodified opinion.



The Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company along with Independent Audit Report as Submitted by M/s JMK & Co., Chartered Accountants have been taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Today i.e. Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 at Registered Office of Company at 03.00 P.M.



The results are being published in the newspapers as per Regulation 47 under SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.



Pdf Link: Kothari World Finance Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

