Kovalam Investment & Trading Co.Ltd. - Results- Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

1. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part-A of the Schedule-III and Regulation 33 of the Securities

and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (hereinafter referred to as Listing Regulations), please find enclosed herewith the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019, as reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in Meeting held on 28.05.2019. The Audit Report issued by M/s. YAPL & Co., Ludhiana, the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results is also attached.

2. Also find enclosed declaration pursuant to the provisions of regulation 33(3)(d) of the listing regulations.

Further, as required under regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations, the extract of the results are being published in the newspapers.



