K.P. Energy Ltd - DECLARATION IN RESPECT OF UNMODIFIED OPINION ON ANNUAL AUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2019.

K.P. Energy Limited submitted the declaration in respect of the unmodified opinion on annual audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: K.P. Energy Ltd - DECLARATION IN RESPECT OF UNMODIFIED OPINION ON ANNUAL AUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.