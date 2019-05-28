KPI Global Infrastructure Limited submitted to BSE audited standalone financial results of the company for the half year and year ended March 31, 2019 along with the audit report and declaration of unmodified opinion pursuant Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: K.P.I. Global Infrastructure Ltd - Results-Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com