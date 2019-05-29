Please find enclosed herewith the Audited Financial Results(Standalone) for the financial year ended March 31st, 2019 along with the Auditors Report, approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 29, 2019 commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:45 P.M.

Further, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (as amended), we would like to confirm that the statutory auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements. You are requested the kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same.



Pdf Link: K&R Rail Engineering Ltd - Audited Financial Results(Standalone) For The Year Ended 31St March 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com