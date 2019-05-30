Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.
Auditors Report for Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March,2019.

