Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019 Along With The Limited Review Report & Other Matters As Specified In The Notice For The Same.

KREON FINNANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve (a)To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 along with the Limited Review report.

(b)To fix the venue, date for conducting the Annual General Meeting and to fix the Book Closure date for the same.

(c) To approve the Draft of Notice of the Annual General Meeting, Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report and other attachments annexed to the Boards Report and adoption the Secretarial Audit Report issued by the Secretarial Auditor for the year ending March 31, 2019.

(e) To approve the Compliances related to the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



