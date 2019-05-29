Krishna Capital And Securities Ltd - Results- Financial Results For Mar 31, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that The Board of Directors of the Company at Their Meeting held today i.e. 29/05/2019 have approved the Following:



1. Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result for The Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2019.



2. Audit Report for the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2019.





The Meeting of the Directors Commenced at 2.00 P.M. and concluded at 4.00 P.M





