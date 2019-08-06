Krypton Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019, To Be Held On 14Th August, 2019

KRYPTON INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14th August, 2019 at 4 P.M. at its Head office 410, Vardaan Building, 25A Camac Street, Kolkata-700016, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

This is for your information and record.
Thanking You,

Published on August 06, 2019
