Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today has approved the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the year ended March 31, 2019. A copy of the said results, notes thereto and the Auditors Report is enclosed for your records.



Further, the Board has appointed Mr. N.S. Ramachandran as Additional Director in the category of Independent Director for a period of 5 years with effect from 30th May, 2019, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Pdf Link: Ksk Energy Ventures Ltd. - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

