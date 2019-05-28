Kulkarni Power & Tools Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended on 31st March, 2019.

The Board of Directors has recommended a Dividend @ 15 % on Equity Shares for the year ended on 31.03.2019.

The said results have been approved & taken on record by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 28th May, 2019.

The Board Meeting commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 01.30 P.M.

Published on May 28, 2019
