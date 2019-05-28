Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended on 31st March, 2019.



The Board of Directors has recommended a Dividend @ 15 % on Equity Shares for the year ended on 31.03.2019.



The said results have been approved & taken on record by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 28th May, 2019.



The Board Meeting commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 01.30 P.M.



Pdf Link: Kulkarni Power & Tools Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com