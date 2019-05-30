Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulation), we are enclosing herewith:



a. Audited standalone Financial Results for the Half Year and Year Ended 31st March, 2019.

b. Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the Half Year and Year Ended 31st March, 2019.

c. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, regarding unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors on the Annual Financial Results for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019.

d. Auditors reports on the Audited Financial Results on Standalone and Consolidated basis.



Pdf Link: Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results For The Half Year/ Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com