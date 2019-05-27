It is hereby informed that the Audited results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 were adopted, approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 at the Corporate Office of the Company

Pdf Link: K.Z.Leasing & Finance Ltd. - Results -Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com