L. P. Naval And Engineering Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended On March 31, 2019

The Board of Directors of the company at their Meeting held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 01:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company, have discussed and approved major businesses as per attachement.

Pdf Link: L. P. Naval And Engineering Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended On March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
