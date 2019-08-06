LANDMARC LEISURE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed for all the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives till 48 hours after the announcement of the results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019.

