Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019.

LANDMARC LEISURE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.
Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed for all the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives till 48 hours after the announcement of the results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.