With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 29th May, 2019 at 04:00 PM at the registered office of the Company.



1. The Board considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company quarter/year ended 31st March, 2019.



2. The Board reviewed and took on record the Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltd - Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended 31St March, 2019

