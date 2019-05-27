Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Monday, the 27th May, 2019 which commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 1.15 p.m. inter alia, have approved the following:



1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and Auditors Report thereon.

2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

3. Issued and allotted 20,50,000 Equity Shares @ Rs. 10/- each to Promoter Group upon conversion of 20,50,000 Warrants issued and allotted on preferential basis on 7.12.2017 in respect of which the right to conversion has been exercised by the respective allottees upon receipt of balance 75% of warrant price in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009

This is for your kind records.



Pdf Link: Libord Finance Ltd - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And The Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com