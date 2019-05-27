Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Monday, the 27th May, 2019 which commenced at 1:30 p.m. and concluded at 2:30 p.m. inter alia, have approved the following:



1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and Auditors Report thereon.



2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



3. Appointment of M/s Kamlesh Jain and Associates, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2018-19.



Pdf Link: Libord Securities Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And The Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com