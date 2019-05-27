Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held at its Registered Office on Monday, 27th May, 2019 (which commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded 12:25 P.M.) wherein they have adopted / approved the following:



1. Standalone Audited Financial Results for 04th quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2. Auditors Report on the Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results.

3. Declaration by whole Time Director pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Likhami Consulting Ltd - Standalone Financial Results As On 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com