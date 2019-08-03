LINCOLN PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended on June 30, 2019 along with any other business, if any.



Further, in continuation to our disclosure on Closure of Trading Window dated June 28, 2019, pursuant to

the provisions of the SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015 and the Companys Code of

Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, it may be noted that the trading window has been closed for

Designated Persons viz Directors, identified Employees, KMPs, Promoter and Promoter Group of the

Company and its subsidiaries including Immediate Relatives of the Designated Persons of the Company and

its subsidiaries and for the Connected Persons from June 29, 2019 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48

hours from the time the result becomes generally available.

Pdf Link: Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com