Lippi Systems Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

LIPPI SYSTEMS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and adopt the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

2. To consider and transit any other business, if any, which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman.



Further, in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of insider trading, the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from July 1, 2019 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public.

