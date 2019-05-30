With reference to above subject matter, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Board meeting held on today 30.05.2019, inter alia, has transacted and approved the following:



1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2019 in prescribe format.

2. Independent Auditors Report from Statutory Auditor.

3. Declaration in terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 stating that the audit reports are submitted with Unmodified Opinion (Free From any qualification).

4. Appoint M/s Ashok Dhariwal & Co., Practicing Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the year 2019-2020.

5. Appoint Mr. Gaurang Shah, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for the year 2018-19.



Kindly take note of the same and update record of the Company accordingly.



Pdf Link: Lippi Systems Ltd. - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2019

