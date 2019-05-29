Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. May 29th, 2019 have inter-alia considered and approved Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019

Pdf Link: Lovable Lingerie Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

