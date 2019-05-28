Loyal Equipments Ltd - Results- Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended On March 31, 2019

Loyal Equipments Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors held on today i.e. May 28, 2019 has considered and approved the Audited financial results for the quarter & Year ended on March 31, 2019, under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015.

Copy of the Audited Financial Results, together with Audit Report, is enclosed herewith.

Pdf Link: Loyal Equipments Ltd - Results- Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended On March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.