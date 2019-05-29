1. The Board has consider and adopted the Audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019.

2. The Board has noted Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019

3. Declaration regarding Audit Report on Audited Financial Statement (standalone and consolidated) with unmodified opinion for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



Pdf Link: Lykis Limited - Audited Financial Result (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com