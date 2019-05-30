Maars Infra Developers Pvt Ltd - Disclosure of reasons for delay in submission of financial results for the Half Year Ended & Year Ended March 31, 2019

Maars Infra Developers Pvt Ltd has informed BSE regarding Disclosure of reasons for delay in submission of financial results for the Half Year Ended & Year Ended March 31, 2019

Pdf Link: Maars Infra Developers Pvt Ltd - Disclosure of reasons for delay in submission of financial results for the Half Year Ended & Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
