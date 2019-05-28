Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. - Financial Results For March 31, 2019

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2019 have considered and approved audited standalone financial results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and audited consolidated financial results for year ended March 31, 2019

Pdf Link: Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. - Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
