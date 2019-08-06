Madhur Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Financial Result.

MADHUR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve MADHUR INDUSTRIES LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019,inter alia, to consider and approve Financial Result for the Quarter Ended on 30 June 2019.

Published on August 06, 2019
Madhur Industries Ltd

