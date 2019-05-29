We enclose herewith the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019, which have been approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, May 28, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015 (as amended), read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016dated 27th May, 2016 on "Disclosure of the Impact of Audit Qualifications by the Listed Entities", we would like to confirm that M/s. D. Kothary & C0., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration no. 105335W), have issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the financial results.



Pdf Link: Magellanic Cloud Ltd - Results- Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com