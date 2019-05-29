Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 has inter alia;



Approved the audited Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Auditors Report and Declaration;



Pdf Link: Mahan Industries Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2019

