Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company have considered and approved the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. - Results-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com