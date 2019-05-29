Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith:



a. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Half Year and Year Ended 31st March, 2019.

b. Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended 31st March, 2019.

c. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, regarding unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors on the Annual Financial Results for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019.

d. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results on Standalone and Consolidated basis.



The Board Meeting of the Company commenced at 5.30 p.m. and concluded at 6.30 p.m.

Pdf Link: Majestic Research Services And Solutions Ltd - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half Year / Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com