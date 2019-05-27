With respect to the captioned subject and pursuant to section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rule, 2014, we would like to inform you that all the resolutions mentioned in the Postal Ballot Notice dated 16th April, 2019 read with Corrigendum to the Postal Ballot Notice dated 21st May, 2019 has been passed by the members of the Company with requisite majority. The approval is deemed to have been received on the last date of receipt of Postal Ballot forms. i.e. on 24th May, 2019.



Please find enclosed the Scrutinizers Report.



We request you to kindly take the same on your records.



Pdf Link: Majestic Research Services And Solutions Ltd - Result Of Postal Ballot

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com