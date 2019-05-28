Man Industries (India) Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

Dear Sir/Madam,

We wish to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today at 11.30 am i.e. Tuesday,May 28,2019 and the Board has approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & year ended 31st March,19. The aforesaid meeting was concluded at 03:45pm.

Pursuant to Reg.33 of the SEBI(LODR)Regions,2015,we enclose the following:

1.Statement showing the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with statement of Assets and Liabilities.

2.Independent Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results.

3.Statement on Impact of Audit Qualification for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019, pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations, as amended.

The Board of Directors have recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.50 per share of Rs. 5/- each (i.e. 30%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

