Man Infraconstruction Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve Consolidated And Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019; Amongst Other Matters.

MAN INFRACONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 to approve consolidated and standalone unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019; amongst other matters.



Further as communicated earlier, pursuant to Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading in Securities adopted by the Company, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company was closed for all Designated Persons (as defined in the code) with effect from Monday, 1st July, 2019 and shall remain closed till Thursday, 15th August, 2019.



