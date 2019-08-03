With reference to the above subject, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday the 03rd August 2019 inter-alia has transacted the following:



1.Considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 as reviewed by the Audit Committee.





Pdf Link: Manjeera Constructions Ltd. - Results Financial For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com