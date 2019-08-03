Manjeera Constructions Ltd. - Results Financial For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019

With reference to the above subject, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday the 03rd August 2019 inter-alia has transacted the following:

1.Considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 as reviewed by the Audit Committee.

Published on August 03, 2019
