Marg Projects And Infrastructure Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Board Meeting Date To 30Th May 2019 To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March 219

MARG PROJECTS AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 219

Pdf Link: Marg Projects And Infrastructure Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Board Meeting Date To 30Th May 2019 To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March 219

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd

