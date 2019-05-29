Sub: Audited Annual Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 and Auditors Report thereon.



Dear Sir,



Due to scanning error we are resubmitting the Financial Result pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly find enclosed herewith Audited Annual Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 (both Standalone and Consolidated) approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2019 along with Auditors Report thereon.



The meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 01:00 p.m.



In this connection, we hereby certify that the Auditors have given their reports on the Audited Annual Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 (both Standalone and Consolidated) with unmodified opinion.



Pdf Link: Marksans Pharma Ltd. - Audited Annual Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019 And Auditors Report Thereon.

