Pursuant to the requirement of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019, have, inter alia, considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019. The Board Meeting was commenced at 4:00 p. m. and concluded at 7:20 p. m.



The copy of (i) approved Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 (2) Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 and (iii) Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified opinion are enclosed herewith.



Pdf Link: Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. - Results - Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com