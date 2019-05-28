We would like to inform you that Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th May, 2019 has inter-alia considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019, prepared pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015(Listing Regulations). Please find enclosed said Audited Results along with Audit Report.



M/s. Bhandari B. C. & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued unmodified opinion with respect to the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd. - Standalone Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

